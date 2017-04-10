× State trooper cadets to be trained to deal with hate crimes

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Illinois State Police is helping create a new curriculum that will make troopers better at recognizing and investigating hate crimes.

In a news release, Governor Bruce Rauner’s office says the agency will work with the Anti-Defamation league to better train state police cadets before they hit the street.

The curriculum will focus on helping officers strengthen their understanding and skills dealing with hate crimes by providing up-to-date information and strategies. The curriculum will also provide the cadets with ideas on how to be more effective dealing with changing community norms.

The Anti-Defamation League says the training will strengthen the relationship between communities and law enforcement.