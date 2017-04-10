× Students sick at middle school in Rockwood District

WILDWOOD, MO (KTVI) – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding a handful of students at LaSalle Springs Middle School who suddenly became ill last week and needed medical attention.

In a letter to parents, Principal Debbie Brandt said students went to school authorities to report feeling sick. School administrators determined the students needed medical care. The principal said the school followed its “usual safety procedures to ensure they received the care they needed.” The students’ parents were immediately notified of the situation.

The school did not disclose the exact number of students who got sick. It’s unclear what grade the students were in.

Brandt said the school district is taking the incident and subsequent investigation very seriously.

LaSalle Springs Middle School serves sixth through eighth graders.

