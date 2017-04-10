× Suit claiming man tricked to think he was married tossed

CHICAGO (AP) _ An appeals court rejected an Illinois man’s claim in a $2 million lawsuit that his then-girlfriend fooled him into thinking they were married to get him to buy her a condominium.

Jonathan Arnold argued he and Leticia Villarreal suspected after their 2004 wedding ceremony the proper papers hadn’t been submitted, so weren’t legally married. But Arnold said his girlfriend tricked him into believing they were. The court agreed they weren’t

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reported Friday that the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed a lower court properly tossed the lawsuit.

Arnold alleged he gave his then-girlfriend power of attorney thinking they were married and she used it to finance a condo. The broke up in 2007.

Villarreal’s lawyer called the ruling “absolutely right.” Arnold’s declined comment.

