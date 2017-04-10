× Teenager shot in front of south St. Louis elementary school

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- A shooting occurred outside of an elementary school is south St. Louis Monday afternoon. A 16-year old male was shot in the leg in the 3700 block of Nebraska in the Gravois Park neighborhood. Emergency crews found him conscious and breathing and rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting occurred near Froebel Elementary School. Students are being held inside the school during the investigation of the incident.