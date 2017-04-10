Transgender students request for open access to high school bathrooms, sparks debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, MO (KTVI) - A bathroom battle brewing at a franklin county high school.

Monday night some parents say that Washington High School should have done more to inform them of a transgender student's attempt open up access to the school restrooms.

9th grader Autum Hailey says she's uncomfortable with how a boy in her grade wants to use the girl’s bathroom, "The fact that we could have a guy in our bathroom and putting our safety at risk."

The transgender student identifies as female, but has male anatomy. The student has started a petition, so that he could start using the bathroom, which has other students upset over the issue.

Autumn's parents say while they don't have a problem with the student's personal beliefs they're worried about their daughter's safety, "My issue is that our kids who go to this school what's going on with them and that's it, we have three others that are eventually going to this school so it is our concern, what are the school's beliefs?"

Elissa Hailey had this to say about the situation, "I was very upset when it came up in a causal conversation when she said oh now he can use our bathroom and it was a total shock, I think the school should've notified the parents"

Brandy Neal has twin girls also in the 9th grade, and she wonders how the student's actions could impact her daughters, “If they allow this to happen what's next who is next, even if this boy isn't a threat who’s to say that the next boy won't be a threat?"

Washington High School officials say while they are aware of the student's petition, it was never approved.

In a statement the school says:

"We do have an explicit policy regarding our bathroom and locker room facilities. Transgender students may use the restroom or locker room that conforms with the student's gender assigned at birth, or they may use any unisex facilities available to students."

Fox 2 has been in contact with the principal of the school. She tells Fox 2 that the student with the petition has spoken to with regard to the school policy.

The principal says she will also meet with any upset or current parents to address this issue.