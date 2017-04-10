Watch live: Zoo anticipates ‘active labor’ for April the giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say that the giraffe’s pregnancy is moving along. There are not a lot of physical changes to report but they are waiting for contractions to begin.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Monday:

“Early morning observations indicate no significant changes in physical appearance. As stated in posts prior – we do not expect any further physical change. We are waiting for increased pacing to indicate an active labor situation has begun, in addition to pushing/contractions. So, be watchful of behavioral changes!

Giraffes will have a beautiful day in the yard with 70 Degree temperatures on the horizon! We will capture some great shots of Oliver and April outdoors, along with staff and share those with you late day today thru the text subscription service.”

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Sunday night:

“Our big girl seems to be moving around quite a bit! That is a good thing! Moms will get very “Pacey” before and during birth….we will see if it is any indication as to what is to come. All else is well.

April enjoyed yard time today! We have opened her door for weeks and she has only stood in the doorway; but today! – of all days! – she ventured out! Tonight’s photo is of that time outside and tomorrow we will send more exclusive content to our text subscribers – of today and tomorrow’s escapades!”