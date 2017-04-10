Water main breaks in Glendale, Sappington cause traffic trouble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, MO (KTVI) - Workers have pretty much finished repairs to get the streets back to normal following water main breaks Monday morning.

The first of two-big water main breaks happened early that morning at the 900 block of West Kirkham Avenue causing traffic detours in that area that lasted into Monday afternoon.

There was a second break more than a half-mile away at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Manchester Road at North Sappington. Traffic was also redirected. That intersection was shut down to one lane while crews fixed the water main. Some nearby business had to close for the day.

Missouri American Water crews worked on both breaks through the day to do what they could to get the six-inch pipes and streets repaired and under control. Commuters have been advised to avoid those areas until repairs could be completed in the evening. Ameren also had to do repairs to sunken poles near the breaks.

The quality of the water supply has not been affected.