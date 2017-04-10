Win a pair of Season Tickets to the Muny for Mom!

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and STLMoms and FOX 2 are giving away a PAIR of season tickets to the 99th Muny Season!! It’s a season with something for everyone.
Season tickets are on sale now. The 99th Muny Season shows include 7 great shows:
Jesus Christ Superstar: June 12 – 18
Disney’s The Little Mermaid: June 20 – 29
A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum: July 5 – 11
All Shook Up: July 13 – 19
The Unsinkable Molly Brown: July 21 – 27
A Chorus Line: July 29 – August 4
Newsies: August 7 – 13
Hurry! This contest ends Friday, May 5th at 10am!