Actor Dennis Quaid discusses new role on Amazon’s Fortitude

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Critically acclaimed actor Dennis Quaid is known for his on screen roles in films like “Breaking Away,” “The Right Stuff,” “A Dog’s Purpose” and “Truth.” For his next adventure, he is taking on a role in the Amazon original show, Fortitude, as it kicks off its second season.

Fortitude follows the story of Sheriff Dan Anderssen and the citizens of Fortitude, a small Arctic town undergoing change from an outbreak of parasite and pathogen activity. Quaid will star as local fisherman Michael Lennox, who is willing to do anything to find a cure for his wife’s terminally ill diagnosis.

Season two is set to kick off April 14, 2017, exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Actor Dennis Quaid joins us live from New York for more on his upcoming work with Amazon Prime’s Fortitude.