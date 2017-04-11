Battery-powered buses on St. Louis streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Battery-powered transit will so be rolling through the Gateway City. Metro is wrapping up testing of a new bus Tuesday.

An electric bus has been getting a test run on the streets of downtown St. Louis for a week now.

The 42-foot-long green and blue bus has been running the Number 99 route near Union Station.

The test gave Metro the chance to see how it performs on city streets under a variety of traffic and environmental conditions and carrying different passenger loads.

The manufacturer the Proterra Company of San Francisco says the zero-emission bus can run 250 miles on a single charge. Recharging only takes four hours.

Metro says for the electric bus to be considered it must have the same performance as its current fleet of 400 clean diesel buses.

The transit agency say electric buses have the potential of cutting operating cost about a third.

Metro says the quiet, environmentally friendly bus has been getting good reviews from drivers, maintenance crews and riders.

Test results should be known in about a week but Metro says a decision on whether to add electric buses to its fleet may be weeks or months away.