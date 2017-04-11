Couple charged with recent pharmacy, business burglaries

HILLSBORO, MO (KTVI) – A De Soto couple was charged in connection with a pharmacy burglary and burglaries involving the theft of ATMs, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On April 6, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to vehicle assist on Highway 67 in south Jefferson County. Troopers found a man behind the wheel to be unresponsive and suffering from an overdose. The man was later identified as 46-year-old Vance Shearer.

According to Corporal Matt Moore, a sheriff’s office spokesman, troopers searched the vehicle and found items linked to a recent pharmacy burglary in De Soto.

Troopers later conducted a consensual search of Shearer’s home and authorities located more items tied to the pharmacy burglary, Moore said.

State police contacted the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, who then interviewed Shearer and his wife, 37-year-old Melissa Shearer. The couple allegedly admitted to the De Soto pharmacy burglary, but thefts or attempted thefts of ATMs in the past weeks.

On April 7, the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the couple with stealing a controlled substance. On April 11, Vance was also charged with three counts of second-degree burglary, three counts of stealing $750 or more, and three counts of first-degree property damage. Melissa was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing $750 or more.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol also has charges pending against Vance Shearer tied to the original vehicle assist and subsequent overdose incident: seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

A third person, a 56-year-old John Moore of Caseyville, was later arrested in connection with the ATM thefts, Moore said. Moore was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of stealing $750 or more, and one count of first-degree property damage.