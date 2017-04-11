Couple still seeking justice for 6-year-old son gunned down

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - A North Country couple is still seeking justice two years after their 6-year- old son Marcus Johnson Jr. was shot and killed while leaving O'Fallon Park, March 11, 2015. Quiana Warren Johnson and Marcus Johnson Sr. were leaving the park in their minivan with their children inside when someone opened fire. The couple believes they were ambushed because words were exchanged with an unidentified driver of another vehicle during a road rage incident in the park. Police say they are still investigating the case and have strong leads, but are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers: 866-371-TIPS.

You can remain anonymous.