Downtown rec center being used as homeless shelter, leaves area residents put out

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – After the City of St. Louis enforced the closure of a downtown homeless shelter, the city has now turned a neighborhood rec center into a shelter for women and children.

With the closure of the New Life Evangelistic Center downtown by the City of St. Louis, they've moved to sheltering women and children here at the 12th and Park Rec Center, which means they've closed the rec center to the public. While many say it's great that the homeless population is being helped, they worry it's coming at the cost of putting children who use the rec center as a safe haven, out.

Folks coming to the rec center are greeted with this sign on the front doors saying entrance is temporarily closed to the public. That's because the center is being used as a women’s and children's shelter. It's been used as such in the past, but only during later hours after rec activities and after school activities had concluded. Now it's being used as a 24/7 shelter in the wake of the NLEC closure and that's not sitting well with children, parents even state leaders. Fox 2 talked to some children Tuesday night, they said they just want their rec center back.