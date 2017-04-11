× Greitens creates new panel to reduce state boards

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is creating a new task force to find ways to reduce government boards and commissions, although a similar panel already exists.

Greitens signed an executive order Tuesday creating a 12-person task force to study the state’s more than 200 boards and commissions.

Greitens in a statement said the new state task force will shrink government.

A legislative panel with similar responsibilities already exists. The Missouri House Subcommittee on Boards and Commissions is also tasked with reducing bureaucratic groups.

Greitens’ new task force is to make recommendations on how to consolidate and cut down on the number of boards and commissions by Oct. 31.