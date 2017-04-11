Homicide detectives called after body found at retirement home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Homicide detectives were called to a South City retirement home after body is found inside the facility. The home is located on Michigan just off Loughborough in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Homicide detectives just clearing the scene early Tuesday morning. We understand from authorities that this is a retirement home called the Carondelet Retirement Manor.

Police say they received a call for a sudden death here about 2:20am Tuesday after someone discovered a body inside the facility. Authorities tell FOX 2 that when the medical examiner arrived, he saw something that compelled him to call in homicide detectives from the St. Louis Police Department.

The latest we have from police is that the incident is being handled as a homicide as detectives continue to investigate. The circumstances surrounding the death are still unclear.

Police have not told us anything about the person who died. We do understand the body is no longer here.