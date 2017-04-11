× Missouri House votes to extend donations to organ donor fund

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri’s income tax checkoff for donations to the state organ donor fund could be extended under a proposal given initial approval in the House.

The bill passed overwhelmingly with a voice vote Tuesday after an emotional speech from Rep. Steve Cookson about a recent diagnosis of liver failure.

Cookson told the House that he is hoping to get a transplant after the legislative session’s end in May.

The bill extends checkoffs on state income tax returns that started in 2011. It allows people to donate at least $2 on an individual return or at least $4 on a combined return to the Missouri Organ Donor Trust Fund.

The donor fund maintains the organ and tissue donor registry and educates people about the benefits of organ donation.