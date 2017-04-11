Seven St. Louis Family Dollar stores to close

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - The St. Louis Business Journal reports that seven Family Dollar stores in St. Louis will soon close. That means a loss of 60 jobs. parent company Dollar Express has been bought out by rival Dollar General. Remaining Family Dollar stores will become Dollar General locations.
