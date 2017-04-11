Snapdragon Studios demonstrates spring flower arrangements

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Spring is here, which means spring flowers like pansies, lilacs and daffodils are ready to bloom and make their first appearances of the season. Snapdragon Studios is here to teach you about how to arrange your flowers for any occasion.

The studio offers a variety of different classes from floral workshops in seasonal flower arranging, terrarium and wreath making to floral parties called “bouquet bars.” The difference being a workshop goes into more depth of floral arrangements, whereas a “bouquet bar” is more informal.

Owner of Snapdragon STL Studios Silvia Dadian-Smith joins us for a floral demonstration and more about her upcoming “bouquet bars.”

For more information, visit www.snapdragonstl.com/events or call 314-705-0102.

Upcoming events…

Spring Flower Arranging Class

Roar at 8150 Big Bend Blvd ,63119

April 22 from 11am to 1pm

Spring Flower Arranging

TechArtista at 4818 Washington Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63108

April 30 from 11am to 1pm

Mother’s Day Bouquet Bar at Urban Matter

Urban Matter at 4704 Virginia Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63111

May 7 from 12pm to 3pm