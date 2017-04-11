× St. Louis named, ‘2017’s Best City to Celebrate Easter’

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The Gateway to the West has been named, “2017’s Best City to Celebrate Easter” by personal-finance website WalletHub. They say that St. Louis has a winning combination of the most churches per capita, Christian population, restaurants serving brunch and egg-hunting events.

WalletHub describes the metrics they used to come up with the ranking:

“But some Americans will feel the Easter spirit more than others, depending on where they live. To identify those areas, WalletHub compared the 100 largest cities based on 11 metrics that speak to an ideal Easter celebration. Our metrics range from “number of egg-hunt events per capita” to “percentage of Christian population.”

Roughly 80 percent of all Americans are expected to observe Easter in some way.

Celebrating Easter in St. Louis (1=Best, 50=Avg.):

1st – Churches per Capita

45th – % of Christian Population

1st – Brunch Restaurants per Capita

1st – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita

1st – Flower & Gift Shops per Capita

7th – Easter Egg-Hunt Events per Capita

27th – Easter Weather Forecast

Top 5 cities to celebrate Easter:

St. Louis, MO Birmingham, AL Pittsburgh, PA Cincinnati, OH Orlando, FL

For the full infographic, please visit: https://wallethub.com/blog/easter-facts/19776/

“You know it’s Easter when grocery stores devote special aisles to chocolate bunnies and marshmallow peeps while the dairy section is perpetually depleted of eggs. Besides Valentine’s Day, it’s the other big “consumer” holiday that’s expected to rake in billions and give every American a toothache. But eating is just one part of the celebration. Most people dye their eggs in bright colors, hide them strategically around the home and let the kids loose for the egg hunt on Easter Sunday. At least that’s the Easter tradition that’s familiar to the roughly 80 percent of Americans who celebrate the occasion in some way.

For Christians, however, Easter is less of a commercial event than a holy experience. It not only marks the end of Lent — a 40-day period of fasting, reflection, prayer and repentance followed directly by Easter Sunday — but it also celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ and represents the “new covenant” between God and humanity. In observance of the holiday, many families will gather to attend a “sunrise service”, delight in an Easter feast and continue to share the messages of Christ.”