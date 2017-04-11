STL Moms – Financial Advisers Fiduciary

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – In late 2016, the Department of Labor announced the ‘Fiduciary Rule,’ which required financial advisers to act in the best interest of their clients. The Four Seasons Financial Education (FSFE) warned clients looking to make new investments to be cautious before the rule was put in place.

With President Trump’s executive order to review the rule and its limits to access for retirement advice, the ‘Fiduciary Rule’ was delayed 60 days. Moving forward, the FSFE warns once again for clients to move with caution on new investments while the rule is on delay.

Travis Freeman from Four Seasons Financial Education joins us for more on the Department of Labor’s ‘Fiduciary Rule’ delay.

