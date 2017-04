ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – For some who have a busy schedule or long work days, working out in a gym may not be a top priority. However, there are different ways and exercises to maximize your small space and get in a quick work out. Exercises can include wall squats, walk outs or jumping jacks.

Personal trainer Mike Wayne joins for tips on turning a small space into a workout space.

For more information, visit www.trainwithmikewayne.com.