SAUGET, IL (KTVI) - An end to a nearly-month long strike could be on the horizon for Holten Meat workers in Sauget. Local 655 employees will vote at 9am Tuesday on a new contract.

They've been on strike since mid-March. The main sticking point is seniority and job mobility.

The Holten meat packing plant employs nearly 200-workers.