Watch live video of April the pregnant giraffe at Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say that the giraffe’s pregnancy is headed in the right direction. An update from the team says, “The waiting game continues! WE WILL SEE WHAT THE FULL MOON BRINGS!”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Tuesday morning:

“April is reported to have her great demeanor this morning and a standard appetite. There is “wetness” around the back end, which is likely due to tail swishing of discharge. She is outdoors as I type this update! Got to love the return of warm weather!”

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Monday night:

“The giraffes had a great day outside! We have just sent out a text alert update of a very special cute visitor that saw her giraffes today, outside for the first time, this season and she LOVED IT! Text alert subscribers, turn up your volume to hear that priceless squeal of happiness! If you haven’t subscribed yet – it is WORTH IT! The content will only get better! http://www.Aprilthegiraffealert.com

Signing up now will give you access to the prior content in our library – with our next text alert update to you!

Upon putting the giraffes away this evening – Corey & Jordan observed some extra discharge and swell. Just more indication of heading in the right direction. Dr Tim was onsite soon after and confirms we have a happy healthy momma and the waiting game continues! WE WILL SEE WHAT THE FULL MOON BRINGS!