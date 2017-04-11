Weight loss surgeon discusses considerations pre-operation

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” reality star, Momma June, recently announced her physical transformation. Through a series of weight loss and plastic surgeries, the 460 pound woman dropped down to a size four. The important thing to consider now is the best ways to keep the weight off after operations such as the gastric sleeve surgery.

Overweight people who opt for surgery cannot return to their former eating habits and expect to maintain the new post-operation weight. An adjustment must be made to the way a patient eats, particularly after surgery.

Post-operation, patients are on an entirely liquid diet for 4-weeks and gradually work their way back to normal foods, but in small amounts. At six weeks post-surgery, the patient will be able to eat most normal foods, but it is recommended to completely eliminate refined sugars and fats.

Also, doctors recommend if you are considering weight loss surgery to think about the psychological impacts and consider joining support groups or attend counseling sessions.

Bariatric surgeon at SSM Health DePaul Andrew Wheeler joins us with some important information regarding weight loss surgery.

For more information, visit www.ssmhealth.com/weight-management.