Wife of slain convenience store owner pleas for justice

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A grief stricken St. Louis widow is desperately seeking answers about who shot and killed her husband back in January.

31-year-old Maulik Patel was shot multiple times while waiting at a stop light on Goodfellow Boulevard near Interstate 70.

His wife, Ripal said that her husband was a family man and someone who would bend over backwards for anyone.

She said that the fateful night of January 11 forever changed her life.

The young father was on his way home from attending to his convenience store in North City.

That night a little after 10 p.m. Patel was waiting at a stop light on northbound Goodfellow and I-70 when all of a sudden, several unknown suspects in another car drove into the southbound traffic and began shooting at him while he was seated inside of his car.

Patel managed to get out of his car and was shot killed by gunfire.

His wife said that it makes absolutely no sense why he died the way he did, while leaving behind their four-year-old son, "Who did this? why they did this?" she said, "what's the point? My husband was an innocent man, he never did nothing wrong in his life that somebody would just kill him in this way."

"There are no words for it," said Maulik's younger brother, Samir Patel, "we never imagined that this would happen to anybody in our family."

The St. Louis City Police Department said that there are no updates yet in this ongoing investigation.

In the meantime, CrimeStoppers is offering an award of up $5,000, while the Patel family is offering an additional $25,000 for any information leading to an arrest in this case.