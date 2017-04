HOENE SPRING, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say two horses have died after cars struck them in eastern Missouri.

KSDK-TV reports that the horses were hit Tuesday in the Jefferson County town of Hoene Spring. They were among eight horses that were loose and running along a highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the two cars that hit the horses were badly damaged but both drivers were OK. Troopers say they believe the horses had gotten out of an enclosure.