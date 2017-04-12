As Alton prepares to open new train station, high-speed rail poised to start in the fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, IL (KTVI) - Plans are on track for high-speed rail for Amtrak in Illinois. The upgraded Amtrak system will run from St. Louis to Chicago.

By this fall people will be able to hop on the Amtrak in Alton, IL to Chicago and with the high-speed system. Instead of taking five and a half-hours, it will only take four and a half-hours.

The Illinois Department of Transportation started work on a new high-speed rail system in 2010.

The goal of the project is to update the 260 miles of tracks between St. Louis and Chicago.

By doing so, trains can run at 110 per hour instead of the current 79 miles per hour.

An IDOT spokesperson says they have replaced old wooden ties with concrete ones and are finishing up building a brand-new Amtrak station in Alton.

And with higher speeds come more safety protocols.

IDOT is installing new crossing gates that are four wide instead of two so that no cars and swerve around them. They are also installing fencing along the tracks so people can’t walk onto them.

Individuals who attended the meeting in Alton about the finishing stages of the project, like what they have been seeing so far.

An Amtrak ticket to Chicago is typically $60 to $100.

The IDOT spokesperson says those prices should be staying in that same range.