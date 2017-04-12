Comedian Charlie Murphy passes away at 57

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Charlie Murphy, Eddie’s older brother and successful stand-up comedian has died. According to our partners at TMZ, he was battling leukemia.

Murphy was best known for his role on Chappelle’s Show. He appeared in some of Dave’s most memorable skits, including the night he partied with music legends Rick James and Prince.

On April 4th, he posted a heartfelt Rest In Peace post to Prince.

“Can’t believe it’s been almost a year?! RIP to the Purple One.”

Charlie also co-wrote some of Eddie’s movies, such as Norbit and Vampire in Brooklyn. He co-starred in Are We There Yet?, The Boondocks and Black Jesus.

Back in 2009 his wife, Tisha Taylor Murphy, died from cervical cancer. He passed away Wednesday morning at a New York City hospital where he had been undergoing chemotherapy.

#BREAKING Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead at 57 After Leukemia Battle https://t.co/GzZNhFcOM8 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 12, 2017

