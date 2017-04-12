× Couple charged in Villa Ridge shooting

VILLA RIDGE, MO (KTVI) – Franklin County prosecutors charged a man and woman in connection with a shooting that took place Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Steve Pelton, the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Highway AT.

Deputies arrested two suspects: 26-year-old Miranda Everhart and 29-year-old John Hardcastle.

Everhart was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Hardcastle was charged with unlawful use of a weapon.