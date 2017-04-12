Leaders on both sides of the river hold MetroLink security meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO (KTVI) – After a number of high profile crimes on MetroLink trains law enforcement and elected leaders from St. Louis city and county, and St. Clair County met Wednesday afternoon to brainstorm security answers.

It appears they have a plan in mind. The next step is to get input from the Bi-State Development Agency and agreement.

St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern and Sheriff Richard Watson actually took MetroLink from Fairview Heights to the meeting in Clayton. They say they use the service to get to ballgames and to Lambert Airport and they insist they are strong supporters of MetroLink.

St. Louis Mayor-Elect Lyda Krewson also met at County Executive Steve Stenger’s office in Clayton along with County Police Chief Jon Belmar.

It sounds like they have two ways they want to make MetroLink safer, turnstiles that ticket holders have to pass through and more visible police and deputies riding the train.

“What I think people are going to see, passengers are going to see, if more uniformed sworn officers, either on the platforms or on the trains, they certainly will be in eyesight and will be accessible to passengers so they feel comfortable riding these trains,” said Mark Kern, the St. Clair County Board Chairman.

They expect to present the plan to John Nations at Bi-State in a few weeks after Lyda Krewson becomes mayor.