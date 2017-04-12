Man dies while attempting to retrieve toy boat in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned in a Kansas City lake after jumping in to retrieve a remote-controlled speed boat.

The Kansas City Star reports that the man’s body was found early Wednesday in Bales Lake in Blue Valley Park. Police say the man went into the lake Tuesday night after the boat got stuck in the middle of the lake.

Police say two other men were with the victim and told officers what happened. The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released.