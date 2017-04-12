Maryville University to open center to aid low-income students with STEM programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO (KTVI) - Helping students find STEM success in the classroom and in the workforce.

Maryville University is launching an aggressive effort designed to do just that.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union, aviation giant Boeing, and Scott Air Force base have all hosted STEM programs for metro area students.

Maryville University is opening a center for access and achievement to help youngsters in low income school districts succeed in science, technology, engineering and math.

Maryville already offers young scholars from St. Louis area schools, including those in the Ferguson Florissant district, access to science and robotics programs, and that's not all.

The goal is to reach children as early as possible and inspire them to reach their full potential.

This summer Maryville University will be teaching 200 middle and high school students how to make apps on their own iPads.