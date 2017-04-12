Mayors from across the country impressed by Cortex District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Mayors from across the country are in town visiting the Cortex District in the Central West End, learning how the innovation hub has become a premier destination for bio-science, technology research, development, and commercialization.

“They’re blown away; they’re in awe of what they see here!” said St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay.

“This is a proud moment for St. Louis and me as mayor when I see colleagues from around the country come to St. Louis to see what we are doing right.”

Approximately 330 companies are operating in Cortex, with about 4,400 total employees.

The Brookings Institution, a Washington D.C. research firm that focuses primarily on economics, has high praise for St. Louis.

“We have Brookings, which studies this around the world, ranking St. Louis at the very top of innovation communities anywhere in country, for that matter, and anywhere in the world,” Slay said.

“This isn’t only about new buildings and lots of employment, this is about creating an image for St. Louis that is positive all over the world.”