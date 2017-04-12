× Missouri school wrestling coach dies from accident wounds

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ A former Missouri wrestler and recent Battle High School assistant wrestling coach has died after sustaining head trauma in an accident in downtown Columbia.

The Columbia Missourian (http://bit.ly/2opq3UQ ) reports that 23-year-old Bruce Toal died Monday.

Columbia Public Department Officer Latisha Stroer says that an officer saw Toal and another man in a “verbal disturbance” on the street. When the officer went to contact the men, Toal ran away. He was taken to a hospital after being found early April 1 in an alley with a laceration to his head from falling down.

Battle head wrestling coach Michael Wakim says Toal was someone everyone could depend on.

As of noon Tuesday, more than $9,200 had been raised on GoFundMe to pay for Toal’s hospital stay.