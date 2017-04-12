MSD- Know your risks, consequences of a flood event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- Springtime is flood time. It's important for you to Know Your Zone in order to remain financially high and dry. Sean Hadley with the Metropolitan Sewer District, shares some vital information that could save you money.

MSD's Know Your Zone encourages homeowners, renters, and business owners to

(1) Educate themselves on their individual flood risk,

(2) Evaluate their need for flood insurance and

(3) To increase knowledge of the National Flood Insurance Program. No organization, including MSD, covers the losses incurred by overland flooding. MSD encourages all customers to protect themselves and look into whether or not they should obtain flood insurance through their homeowners, renters or other insurance policy.

Anywhere it can rain, it can flood. The St. Louis region is rich with water resources, with three large rivers bordering MSD`s service area.

The average flood damage claim for homeowners and renters exceeds $35,000 in damages. Residents without insurance in low-risk flood zones receive one-third of disasters assistance for flooding.

Visit KnowYourZone.org to learn more about your individual flood risk and options for purchasing flood insurance.