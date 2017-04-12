New recommendations for prostate cancer screenings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Prostate cancer screenings take a new direction this week. It all surrounds the PSA blood screening that men 50 and older have received since the mid-1980s. The benefits of the PSA test are equal to its harms.

How will this change your next physical?

Dr. Gerald Andriole, Washington University urologist at Siteman Cancer Center, joins us to explain.

Men ages 55-69 should decide individually with their doctors whether to undergo PSA (prostate-specific antigen) testing for prostate cancer. The decision should come after men and their doctors discuss the potential benefits and harms of PSA-based screening.

The potential benefit is reducing the chance of dying of prostate cancer, though that chance is small. Potential harms of screening include: false-positive results that require additional workup, overdiagnosis and overtreatment, and treatment complications such as incontinence and impotence.

These draft recommendations apply to men ages 55 and older who have not been previously diagnosed with prostate cancer and have no signs or symptoms of the disease.

Men at high risk of developing prostate cancer (including African American men and men with a family history of the disease) also should discuss with their doctors the benefits and costs of PSA testing.

It is not recommended that men ages 70 and up, including African American men and men with a family history of prostate cancer, undergo screening for prostate cancer.