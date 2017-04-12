× O’Fallon, Illinois man charged in auto parts store break-ins

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KTVI) – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 45-year-old O’Fallon, Illinois man in connection with recent burglaries at local auto part stores.

According to the Fairview Heights Police Department, the burglaries took place March 30 at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in the 10600 block of Lincoln Trail and April 5 at the Autozone in the 900 block of Lincoln Highway.

Investigators identified Deterick Green as their primary suspect. On April 6, an O’Fallon officer spotted Green and attempted to stop him. Green drove away on westbound I-64 and later stopped along the interstate in the Fairview Heights area and ran off on foot. Police located Green several hours and took him into custody.

Green was charged with two counts of burglary. He remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail on $75,000 bond.