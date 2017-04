ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – A top priority for parents of course is protecting their children. If your child turned up missing, would you have the right tools in place to do everything to find them? That’s where Operation Kid Safe comes in. It is a free potentially lifesaving child safety event.

Operation Kid Safe

Saturday, April 15th

10Am – 2Pm

Fred Weber Chevrolet

701 Old State Route 3 in Columbia Illinois

More information: http://www.weberchevrolet.com/community-operation-kidsafe/