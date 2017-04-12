Paralyzed St. Louis woman set to compete in Monday’s Boston Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUREKA, MO (KTVI) - She's a mother of five, grandmother of two and now one St. Louis woman is getting ready to compete in her first Boston Marathon this Monday.

This is an inspiring story of How after being paralyzed 12 years ago, she turned to racing to open new doors.

Ten years. That's how long Sandra Dailey has been trying to qualify for the Boston Marathon.

To do so, you have to go 26.2 miles in just under three hours. And in Daily`s case, she does it sitting down.

Twelve years ago, Dailey was paralyzed after a fall off a ladder. She got involved with Paraquad and started getting active eventually racing a marathon.

She'll leave St. Louis Friday for Monday’s Boston Marathon. Daily will be one of 90 racers from around the world competing alongside 30,000 runners.

This year, on Patriots’ Day with her red white and blue nails.

Sarah Dailey is ready for her first Boston Marathon and 26.2 miles sitting down.

Couple times in that ten years I`m like it`s too hard not possible but then I thought are you going to be sitting in a nursing home thinking why didn`t I try? So now I got a good story to tell when I`m sitting in a nursing home.