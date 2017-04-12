Pipe breaks at City Hall causing widespread flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Crews are cleaning up the damage at St. Louis City Hall after a pipe bursts causing widespread flooding. Department of Revenue offices were closed Tuesday.

St. Louis City Department of Revenue is planning to re-open at 8 a.m. Wednesday. The city`s Personal Property and Real Estate Tax offices were closed due to the flooding.

The Deputy Revenue Collector Tom Vollmer reported heavy damage to the offices. Officials say a chiller pipe for the air conditioning system broke and water flooded the office for as many as eight hours. A dozen computers were damaged. They are being replaced and an IT professional is testing out the electrical outlets this morning.

An inch of water covered the first floor and basement, which is where an expensive piece of mailing equipment from England is stored.

At this point, the damages are totaling around $50,000 but that amount will go up substantially if the mail machine is damaged.

Vollmer says they believe the mail machine will be fine and have been advised by the manufacturer to give it 24 hours to dry out.

The city is self-insured.