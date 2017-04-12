× Police say robbery motive in judge’s shooting death

CHICAGO (AP) _ The Latest on a suspect being arrested in the killing of a judge in Chicago (all times local):

6 p.m.

Chicago police say robbery was the motive of a man charged in the killing of a criminal court judge outside his Chicago home.

Police say 37-year-old Joshua Smith was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, attempted murder and obstruction in the shooting death of Associate Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Myles.

Chief of Detectives Melissa Staples says it was a targeted robbery by Smith, who she says didn’t act alone. She says the gun used in the shooting of Myles was also used in an armed robbery in January during which the victim was wounded.

Staples says Smith was convicted of armed robbery in 2003 and served six years in prison.

The 66-year-old Myles was shot early Monday outside his South Side Chicago home. A woman he knew had already been shot and police have said Myles exchanged words with the attacker and then was shot, too.

4 p.m.

A man was charged in the killing of a criminal court judge who was shot to death outside his Chicago home after a woman he knew was wounded by gunfire.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet that Joshua Smith, 37, was charged in the fatal Monday shooting of Associate Cook County Circuit Judge Raymond Myles. No details were immediately released on what led police to Smith.

Guglielmi said earlier that investigators were “questioning individuals” in the case who were “people of interest.” He declined to specify how many.

More details wre expected to be released at a news conference scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

Myles, 66, was shot early Monday outside his South Side Chicago home. The woman he knew had already been shot and police have said Myles exchanged words with the attacker and then was shot, too.

Police have not released the woman’s name, saying she is a witness to the killing.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward in the case.

7:40 a.m.

