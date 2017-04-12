Pulling back the curtain on hidden heroes: Emergency dispatchers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLWIN, MO (KTVI) - The St. Louis County Police Department participated Wednesday in the annual National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

The week is observed around the United States during the week of April 9th through April 15th, 2017. The week honors the many telecommunications professionals who aid in providing 911 emergency assistance to citizens everywhere.

Countless people across the nation depend on the skill, expertise, and commitment of public safety telecommunications professionals every single day.

The term 911 is often associated with rapid emergency response, poise under pressure, aid and compassion in times of distress, when critical decision are made in a span of seconds.

Unfortunately, many people do not stop to think about the seemingly faceless, nameless individuals who answer those 911 calls until they experience an emergency. Telecommunicators can make the difference between life and death in many instances.

St. Louis County Police Chief Jon M. Belmar, stated, "A fact that often goes underappreciated is that the men and women working in the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Communications field over one million calls for service each year.

Their professionalism and dedication are displayed daily in the remarkable job they do. While I am well aware of how vital our telecommunications professionals are to the overall success of our Department, let’s all recognize and show our appreciation to them during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week."