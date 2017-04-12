Second suspect arrested in Monica Sykes case

BERKELEY, MO (KTVI) – Berkeley police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of Monica Sykes.
Jermaine Benjamin was charged with tampering with physical evidence and is being held on $100,000 bond.
Benjamin’s brother Ray Ellis is already in custody and charged with second degree murder.
Skyes was last seen in November of last year getting into a car with Ellis.
Investigators found a glove in that car belonging to Benjamin, and believe he played a role in burning the car.
