Second suspect arrested in Monica Sykes case

BERKELEY, MO (KTVI) – Berkeley police have arrested a second suspect in connection with the murder of Monica Sykes.

Jermaine Benjamin was charged with tampering with physical evidence and is being held on $100,000 bond.

Benjamin’s brother Ray Ellis is already in custody and charged with second degree murder.

Skyes was last seen in November of last year getting into a car with Ellis.

Investigators found a glove in that car belonging to Benjamin, and believe he played a role in burning the car.