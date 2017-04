Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is following the transfer of an officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from Barnes Hospital to the Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield. The officer was injured in a traffic accident when his patrol car was t-boned in mid-March on North Broadway.

From there, he will be flown to Colorado for further evaluation and treatment.

He has not been identified.

The ambulance is receiving a police escort.