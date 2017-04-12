× St. Louis sues NFL over Rams’ relocation

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – The City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and the city’s Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority filed suit Wednesday against the NFL over the Rams’ move to Los Angeles.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 52-page lawsuit names the league, the 32 teams, and 57 franchise owners, as defendants. The St. Louis plaintiffs are seeking “damages and restitution of profits” and claim the Rams failed to meet the NFL’s rules for relocation.

The city claims to have lost between $1.85 million and $3.5 million a year in amusement and ticket revenue, as well as $7.5 million in property and $1.4 million in sales tax revenue; the suit also says the city lost out on “millions” in earnings taxes.

The county did not specify just how much money it claims to have lost as a result of the relocation. The lawsuit says the county lost hotel tax, property tax, and sales tax revenue.

The Rams spent 21 seasons in St. Louis. The NFL approved the Rams’ move to Los Angeles in January 2016. The team is playing its games at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum while a $2.6 billion stadium is constructed in Inglewood, California.

