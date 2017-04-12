Take 10,000 steps per day for ‘Move More’ month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-You've got to move it, move it! April is Move More Month and many of us try to get that 10,000 steps a day in. It's good for you but what does that look like?

Kim Perry, Medical Director for United Healthcare in Missouri, gives us some ideas!

What does 10,000 steps actually look like to St. Lousians?

• 83 laps around the bases at Busch Stadium. (Don`t get dizzy!)

• 180,000 toasted raviolis lined up end-to-end.

• Walk up and down the stairs inside the Gateway Arch 4.5 times.

UnitedHealthcare has launched an online map that takes people on a walking tour of the U.S., 10,000 steps at a time. They're highlighting the health benefits of walking a minimum of five miles a day (approximately 10,000 steps), while helping people visualize what that distance looks like in cities nationwide, including St. Louis.

New technologies, such as fitness trackers, are making walking even more fun and rewarding.

People who enroll in the program can earn financial incentives of up to $1,500 per year.

Walking can reduce the risk of:

High blood pressure by 7.2%

High cholesterol by 7%

Diabetes by 12%

Heart disease by 9%

To learn more visit: uhcwalkingmap.com/