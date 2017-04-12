Watch live video: April the ‘big and beautiful’ pregnant giraffe

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Zookeepers at Animal Adventure Park say that the giraffe’s pregnancy is headed in the right direction. An update from the team says: “April’s condition remains the same: happy, big and beautiful.”

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. An exact date and time of when April will be giving birth is still not known.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6 feet tall at birth. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The Zoo posted this update to their Facebook page Wednesday morning:

“All is well in the Giraffe Barn – doors are open and yard time has already begun! Physical body condition remains the same, comfort level has not changed, behavior is on point.

Today’s photo is of the udder, to show mammary development. For any hoaxers or #Fakenews stories questioning April and the pregnancy – a quick biology lesson – animals do not develop milk unless supporting a pregnancy. Furthermore – giraffes do not develop large udders like cattle etc, so to see this much development truly suggests calving in the near future.

Patience is a virtue! Remember, the Giraffe Cam was not set-up to capture an immediate birth – it was set-up to capture a process. Mind you, we did expect a calf sooner than this – but that is all part of the journey!”

Animal Adventure Park posted this update to their Facebook page Tuesday night:

“April’s condition remains the same: happy, big and beautiful. She enjoyed extended yard time today in the warm weather and sun. This evening’s photo is from our exclusive content library accessible to Labor Text Alert subscribers. Oliver and April have both been enjoying their new enrichment gift.

We do apologize for changes in routine schedule and tardiness of posts. Now being in construction mode, preparing the park for open team members are working extended hours while encountering many daily variables. We will continue to do our best to keep you updated and informed on this giraffe journey.”