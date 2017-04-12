Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Eureka opens this weekend

EUREKA, MO (KTVI) – Ready for a vacation with the family? You don’t have to go far to enjoy the great outdoors, campfire, smores and more. Kathy Jones with Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park in Eureka shares what’s new and some special weekends coming up. The park is back open for the season and ready to hop on the bunny trail this weekend.

More events:

April 21-23 IT`S A SPRING THING-BLOOMS & BUGS

Spring has sprung at Jellystone Park. Join us for seed planting, making bird feeders, bug charades. Enjoy springtime field games like our shaving cream cheese puff toss, sack races, and more!

April 28-30 PAJAMA PALOOZA

Who doesn`t love spending the day in their jammies? This weekend, spend every day in your PJ`s. Don`t miss pajama jam karaoke, best PJ contest, and our pajama party! Pack the onesie & head to Jellystone Park.

May 5-7 BINGO BONANZA

BINGO! Calling all players! Look forward to icebreaker bingo, scavenger hunt bingo, and more. Come try out variations of Bingo Jellystone Park style!

May 12-14 MOTHER`S DAY FUN FOOD WEEKEND (Special Entertainment)

Help celebrate mom with our popular fun food games! Bounce around on a GIANT INFLATABLE, make a snowflake out of bologna, pie mom in the face, and more. For Mother`s Day, we`re treating Mom to a FREE pancake breakfast on Sunday, plus a unique gift!