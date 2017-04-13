× Allen & Edmundson Lead Blues to 2-1 Series Opening Win over Wild

Blues goalie Jake Allen stopped 51 shots while Joel Edmundson scored 17:48 into overtime to give the Blues a 2-1 series opening win over the Minnesota Wild as they began their NHL playoff series on Wednesday night. Vladimir Sobotka scored in the second period to give the Blues a 1-0 lead. Jake Allen held the Wild off the scoreboard with those 51 saves, several of them of the spectacular variety. Minnesota finally evened the game with just 23 seconds remaining in regulation when Zach Parise scored. Edmundson then porvided his heroics in overtime to give the Blues the 1-0 series lead in their best of seven series with Minnesota.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate is with the Blues in St. Paul, Minnesota and has the happy Game One Blues post game report.

Game Two will be Friday night, April 14th in St. Paul, Minnesota. The series shifts to St. Louis for Game Three on Easter Sunday at 2:00 PM.