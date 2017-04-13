Arianna Dougan shares her journey with the STL Blues

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – If you are a St. Louis Blues fan, you know about Vladimir Tarasenko and his special bond with Arianna Dougan. Dougan, who has been battling neuroblastoma for the majority of her life, recently went on a two-game road trip with the St. Louis Blues. Her journey was documented in a video later released by the NHL hockey team.

Ari said these memories of her journey with Vladimir Tarasenko and the St. Louis Blues are something that gets her through the tougher days she experiences. As Dougan enters her 14th round of chemo treatments, she says she is excited to share her adventures with her friends at Cardinal Glennon.

Blues Girl Arianna and her mom Lori Zucker join us for more on her journey with the St. Louis Blues and her special connection with Blues forward, Vladimir Tarasenko.

To see Ari and Vladdy’s video, click here.